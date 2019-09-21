Khurshid Shah handed over to NAB for 9 days physical remand in assets beyond known source of income case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Sukkar has handed over PPP leader Khurshid Shah to NAB on 9 days physical remand in assets beyond known source of income case.PPP leader Khurshid Shah was presented before AC Sukkar led by judge Amir Ali Mehsar on SaturdayNAB requested the court to grant 15 days physical remand of Khurshid Shah.NAB while making mention of the reasons behind arrest of Khurshid Shah told the court inquiry has been launched into assets beyond known source of income case but Khurshid Shah is not cooperating with NAB, therefore, he has been arrested.NAB prayed the court 15 days physical remand in respect of Khurshid Shah be approved so that the preliminary inquiry could move forward.

The defence counsel said Khurshid Shah is being subjected to political victimization, NAB had conducted inquiry in 2014 under these charges too.

Under the orders of Sindh High Court (SHC), case was abolished by NAB in 2014.The judge AC sought documents regarding arrest of Khurshid Shah from NAB prosecutor.NAB counsel said they have not brought documents with them and these are available in the office.The judge remarked I give you time for half an hour.

NAB should file all the documents related to arrest of Khurshid Shah otherwise remand would not be given without documents.The NAB team brought evidence about Khurshid Shah.The court rejecting the plea for granting 15 days remand handed over Khurshid Shah to NAB on 9 days physical remand.