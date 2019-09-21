UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khurshid Shah Handed Over To NAB For 9 Days Physical Remand In Assets Beyond Known Source Of Income Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:36 PM

Khurshid Shah handed over to NAB for 9 days physical remand in assets beyond known source of income case

Accountability Court (AC) Sukkar has handed over PPP leader Khurshid Shah to NAB on 9 days physical remand in assets beyond known source of income case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Sukkar has handed over PPP leader Khurshid Shah to NAB on 9 days physical remand in assets beyond known source of income case.PPP leader Khurshid Shah was presented before AC Sukkar led by judge Amir Ali Mehsar on SaturdayNAB requested the court to grant 15 days physical remand of Khurshid Shah.NAB while making mention of the reasons behind arrest of Khurshid Shah told the court inquiry has been launched into assets beyond known source of income case but Khurshid Shah is not cooperating with NAB, therefore, he has been arrested.NAB prayed the court 15 days physical remand in respect of Khurshid Shah be approved so that the preliminary inquiry could move forward.

The defence counsel said Khurshid Shah is being subjected to political victimization, NAB had conducted inquiry in 2014 under these charges too.

Under the orders of Sindh High Court (SHC), case was abolished by NAB in 2014.The judge AC sought documents regarding arrest of Khurshid Shah from NAB prosecutor.NAB counsel said they have not brought documents with them and these are available in the office.The judge remarked I give you time for half an hour.

NAB should file all the documents related to arrest of Khurshid Shah otherwise remand would not be given without documents.The NAB team brought evidence about Khurshid Shah.The court rejecting the plea for granting 15 days remand handed over Khurshid Shah to NAB on 9 days physical remand.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

10 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

25 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

25 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

25 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

40 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.