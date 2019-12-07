UrduPoint.com
Khurshid Shah Judicial Remand Extended For 5 Days In Assets Case

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:29 PM

Khurshid Shah judicial remand extended for 5 days in assets case

Accountability Court (AC) has extended judicial remand of PPP leader Khurshid Shah for 5 days in assets case

SUKKAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended judicial remand of PPP leader Khurshid Shah for 5 days in assets case.The court also ordered that Khurshid Shah be presented before it on December 12.Khurshid Shah was presented in Accountability Court Sukkar on expiry of his judicial remand Saturday in assets beyond the known source of income case.

Counsel for Khurshid Shah argued that as many as 82 days have elapsed but no evidence has been presented.

Asif Zardari is in NAB custody since 120 days.NAB counsel told the court permission has been sought from chairman for investigation. The court will be informed as soon as the permission is accorded. 90 days of Khurshid Shah remand have not been completed.NAB prayed the court to give judicial remand of Khurshid Shah for 15 days.

