Khurshid Shah produced before NAB court in assets case

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah on Tuesday has been produced before accountability court in assets beyond income case

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah on Tuesday has been produced before accountability court in assets beyond income case.According to details, provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah and MPA Farrukh Shah among 18 other accused have also attended the hearing.On the occasion, strict security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident.On Sept 18, the NAB arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

"NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case," a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB.

In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.In July this year, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.