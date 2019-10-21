UrduPoint.com
Khurshid Shah Remand Extended For 15 Days In Assets Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Khurshid Shah remand extended for 15 days in assets case

The Accountability Court (AC) has extended remand in respect of PPP leader Khurshid Shah for 15 days in assets case besides handing over him to NAB in assets case

SUKKUAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) The Accountability Court (AC) has extended remand in respect of PPP leader Khurshid Shah for 15 days in assets case besides handing over him to NAB in assets case.Assets case against PPP leader Khurshid Shah came up for hearing in Accountability Court (AC) Sukkur Monday.Khurshid Shah was presented in the court for the fourth on completion of his remand.At the inception of hearing counsel for NAB said the doctors conducted medical checkup of Khurshid Shah on the directives of the court.

The overall health condition was declared satisfactory in medical report.The counsel for NAB informed the court about the investigation conducted by NAB praying the investigation is still underway therefore, more remand be granted.

Khurshid Shah is not extending full cooperation to NAB. More remand for 15 days be granted.Raza Rabbani said the reply to all the questions given by NAB has been filed. I said on the very first day that Khurshid Shah was being politically victimized.

He has been kept under detention on the basis of home, assembly fund raising account.NAB prosecutor presented documents of business partner of Khurshid Shah in the court.The court ordered to present Khurshid Shah before it on November 4.

