Khurshid Shah reminds govt of its promises in the most hilarious way

Khurshid Shah took his turn in budget debate on Friday and left a mark with his speech.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party leader Khurshid Shah reminded the government of its promises in the most hilarious way and the video is going viral on social media.

The National Assembly has been holding sessions on budget debate since June 19.

During the ongoing budget debate, as many as 75 lawmakers have so far delivered their speeches on the Federal budget presented by the government on June 11.

Khurshid Shah said the PTI government has not fulfilled any of its commitments regarding welfare of people and improvement in the social sector.

The fellow opposition lawmakers responded collectively as Khurshid Shah named the promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan one by one.

The video of Khurshid Shah’s speech has gone viral on social media.

Other than this, Khurshid Shah also voiced concerns over raise in power and gas tariff as well as the prices of fuel and medicines. He said the government should focus on the agriculture sector to safeguard the economy.

He suggested that fifteen percent of the PSDP should be spent on the construction of dams.