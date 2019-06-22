UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khurshid Shah Reminds Govt Of Its Promises In The Most Hilarious Way

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:24 PM

Khurshid Shah reminds govt of its promises in the most hilarious way

Khurshid Shah took his turn in budget debate on Friday and left a mark with his speech.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party leader Khurshid Shah reminded the government of its promises in the most hilarious way and the video is going viral on social media.

The National Assembly has been holding sessions on budget debate since June 19.

During the ongoing budget debate, as many as 75 lawmakers have so far delivered their speeches on the Federal budget presented by the government on June 11.

Khurshid Shah took his turn on Friday and left a mark with his lyrical speech.

Khurshid Shah said the PTI government has not fulfilled any of its commitments regarding welfare of people and improvement in the social sector.

The fellow opposition lawmakers responded collectively as Khurshid Shah named the promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan one by one.

The video of Khurshid Shah’s speech has gone viral on social media.

Watch here:

Other than this, Khurshid Shah also voiced concerns over raise in power and gas tariff as well as the prices of fuel and medicines. He said the government should focus on the agriculture sector to safeguard the economy.

He suggested that fifteen percent of the PSDP should be spent on the construction of dams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Budget Social Media Agriculture June Gas Government Opposition

Recent Stories

India code-named Balakot strike as ‘Operation Ba ..

13 minutes ago

Fashion world shaken by cultural appropriation cla ..

8 minutes ago

North Korea reminds China of colonial history to s ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan-Iran freight train service resumed

8 minutes ago

PCB directs cricketers to stay indoors to avoid ha ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.