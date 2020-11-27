UrduPoint.com
Khurshid Thanks Prime Minister For His Nomination For GB CM

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Khurshid thanks Prime Minister for his nomination for GB CM

Thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan for his nomination for the office of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister, Khalid Khurshid on Friday expressed the commitment that he would try his best to come up to his expectations and serve the GB people

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan for his nomination for the office of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister, Khalid Khurshid on Friday expressed the commitment that he would try his best to come up to his expectations and serve the GB people.

The people of Gilgit Baltistan had given the mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and he as chief minister would resolve their problems, he said while talking to the media along with PTI's newly elected members of GB Assembly.

Khurshid, who was elected the GB Assembly member from GBA-13, Astore 1, said it was now the prime responsibility of PTI to work for the development and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan.

It may be added that Khalid Khurshid hails from the remote village of Rutu of Astor district. Born on November 17, 1980, he got a law degree from Queens Marie University, London. He contested election twice from GBA 13 in 2009 and 2015. He joined the PTI in July 2018 and was later elected Diamer Astore Division president.

His father Khurshid Ahmed Khan retired as Chief Judge of the GB Chief Court.

