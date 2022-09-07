Khurshid urges world developed nations to help flood-hit people of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khurshid Shah on Wednesday urged the world developed nations to come forward and help the flood-stricken people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khurshid Shah on Wednesday urged the world developed nations to come forward and help the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

Climate change fund should be utilized for the flood affected people of Pakistan, he said while talking to ptv. He said the people of Sindh are facing worst situation emerged due to heavy rains and floods.

He said that people of Sindh have less resources to purchase tents for shelter purpose. He said that provincial government is taking all possible measures to address the issues of flood-hit families.

In reply to a question about UN support for flood-hit people, he said that UN high officials would visit Sindh to have assessment after the floods.

To a question about by elections in Sindh, he said every one can observe the problems being faced by the people in the provincial areas.

About Imran's visit to Sindh, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership was playing drama with the public.