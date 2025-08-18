Khushab Admin Acts Swiftly After Torrential Rains
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Sargodh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Khushab Deputy Commissioner Fawa Amir has taken proactive steps to address the aftermath of torrential rains that recently struck the Soan Valley in Nowshera Tehsil.
According to a spokesperson on Monday, the district administration confirmed that no cloudburst incidents have occurred, and all local residents are safe. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported due to the heavy rains.
Deputy Commissioner Fawa Amir is personally overseeing relief operations in the affected areas, ensuring timely support for those in need. She stated that a government school wall sustained partial damage, and immediate repair orders have been issued.
The DC has directed all relevant departments and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to remain alert and fully operational. She assured the public that the situation is under control and that relief efforts are ongoing.
“We urge the public not to spread or believe in rumors and assure them that every possible measure is being taken to provide relief,” she said. “The administration is working tirelessly to minimize the impact of the rains and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”
Recent Stories
Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure
Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..
NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB
Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan
Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak
Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours
Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports vital for youth development: Minister34 seconds ago
-
Minister announces Rs1.22bn uplift schemes36 seconds ago
-
NIPA 44th mid-career management course delegation visits PITB38 seconds ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees41 seconds ago
-
Khushab admin acts swiftly after torrential rains44 seconds ago
-
Two POs wanted in murder case arrested47 seconds ago
-
A four day anti-polio campaign to commence from Sept 111 minutes ago
-
Police restrict movement in flood-hit Pir Baba to aid relief efforts41 minutes ago
-
3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit, surrounding areas41 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project ensuring traffic rules, public safety: SSP Operation41 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways open after water level reaches 1,751 feet41 minutes ago
-
Amateur golfers shine at Hot Weather Independence Cup 202541 minutes ago