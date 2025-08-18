Khushab admin acts swiftly after torrential rains

Sargodh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Khushab Deputy Commissioner Fawa Amir has taken proactive steps to address the aftermath of torrential rains that recently struck the Soan Valley in Nowshera Tehsil.

According to a spokesperson on Monday, the district administration confirmed that no cloudburst incidents have occurred, and all local residents are safe. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported due to the heavy rains.

Deputy Commissioner Fawa Amir is personally overseeing relief operations in the affected areas, ensuring timely support for those in need. She stated that a government school wall sustained partial damage, and immediate repair orders have been issued.

The DC has directed all relevant departments and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to remain alert and fully operational. She assured the public that the situation is under control and that relief efforts are ongoing.

“We urge the public not to spread or believe in rumors and assure them that every possible measure is being taken to provide relief,” she said. “The administration is working tirelessly to minimize the impact of the rains and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”