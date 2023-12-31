Open Menu

Khushab Development Schemes Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Sunday made a surprise visit to Khushab to review the ongoing schemes of the Highways Department.

He inspected the under-construction road from Quaidabad to Shahpur in connection with the construction of Sargodha-Mianwali Road. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khushab Amir Taimur, Deputy Director Development Sohail Sikandar, XEN Highways Imtiaz Alam and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran were also present.

The commissioner checked the quality of the construction material and made it clear to the contractor that there would be no compromise on the material. He directed him to speed up the work and asked officers to review the work on a daily basis. The commissioner was briefed about the details of the funds released so far.

He said that the construction of the road should be completed within the stipulated time so that the problems of the people could be mitigated.

