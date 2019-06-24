Khushab included in phase-1 of new Pakistan housing program: Punjab minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid

Punjab minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid has said that the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the people to provide them five million houses is being fulfilled

KHUSHAB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid has said that the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the people to provide them five million houses is being fulfilled.

He said that Khushab was included in phase-1 of New Pakistan Housing Program by the efforts of local parliamentarians under which six schemes had been launched including Khushab Housing Project. He also told that work on phase-2 of the Project would be started in January.

Addressing at the awareness seminar on New Pakistan Housing Program at Jauharabad following his visit to the proposed site of the Project here Monday, Mian Mehmood ur Rashid said that the program would also be extended to rural areas as envisioned by the Prime Minister where fifty housing units in each village would be provided to homeless and low paid people.

He further told that those who would not have advance payment for the Project will be extended financial support through Akhuwat by the government.

Regarding Ashyana Scheme, he said that it was failed and made non viable due to corruption which is now under accountability process whereas New Pakistan Project is transparent and corruption free.

The seminar was also addressed by Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana MNA, MPA Malik Fateh Khaliq Bandyal and attended by ADC (R ) Adeel Haider, DG (Fana) Liaqat Ali Chata, Director ( Fana) Bhakkar Tariq Javed, Deputy Director Housing Azhar Saeed Awan, former Chairman Distt Council Ameer Haider Sangha, PTI workers of Khushab distt and people from various areas of life.

\378