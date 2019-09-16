Khushal Khan Khattak Express narrowly escapes accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi-bound Khushal Khan Khattak Express narrowly escaped an accident on Monday when a tractor-trolley came on the track between DG Khan and Kot Chutta railway stations.

A Pakistan Railways source said that the train was chugging between DG Khan and Kot Chutta when a tractor-trolley came on the track, causing some damage to a coach.

The driver applied brakes owing to which the train escaped a major accident, the source said adding that the train had to stop there for about two hours. After detachment of the bogie, it again resumed its journey.

When contacted, PR Divisional Commercial Officer, Nabeela Aslam said that the tractor-trolley came on the track at an unauthorised location. She said that the train had to stop at the site for about 30 to 40 minutes and a coach was damaged in the incident. The DCO confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.