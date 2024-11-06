Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak inspection committee visits local colleges

The inspection committee from Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak on Wednesday visited local colleges to assess their academic standards and infrastructure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The inspection committee from Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak on Wednesday visited local colleges to assess their academic standards and infrastructure.

The committee aimed to ensure quality education and adherence to university guidelines.

The inspection team, comprising faculty members and administrative officers visited the Government Girls College KDA,Government Postgraduate College Karak (GPGC Karak) and Government Degree College Latamber.

During the inspection, the committee thoroughly evaluated various aspects of the colleges, including faculty qualifications and experience, laboratory facilities and equipment, library , digital infrastructure, classroom, student enrollment, administrative and governance practices.

As a result of the detail inspection process, the committee granted affiliation to the Chemistry Department, GGC KDA

Economics and Political Science Departments, GPGC Karak and Botany Department, GDC Latamber.

Dr. Fasih ur Rehman, Director of Academic and Research and Muhammad Rahim, Controller of Examinations, were also present during the inspection, underscoring the University's commitment to quality assurance and academic excellence.