Open Menu

Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak Inspection Committee Visits Local Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak inspection committee visits local colleges

The inspection committee from Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak on Wednesday visited local colleges to assess their academic standards and infrastructure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The inspection committee from Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak on Wednesday visited local colleges to assess their academic standards and infrastructure.

The committee aimed to ensure quality education and adherence to university guidelines.

The inspection team, comprising faculty members and administrative officers visited the Government Girls College KDA,Government Postgraduate College Karak (GPGC Karak) and Government Degree College Latamber.

During the inspection, the committee thoroughly evaluated various aspects of the colleges, including faculty qualifications and experience, laboratory facilities and equipment, library , digital infrastructure, classroom, student enrollment, administrative and governance practices.

As a result of the detail inspection process, the committee granted affiliation to the Chemistry Department, GGC KDA

Economics and Political Science Departments, GPGC Karak and Botany Department, GDC Latamber.

Dr. Fasih ur Rehman, Director of Academic and Research and Muhammad Rahim, Controller of Examinations, were also present during the inspection, underscoring the University's commitment to quality assurance and academic excellence.

Related Topics

Education Student Karak From Government

Recent Stories

KP food authority conduct operations against adult ..

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

2 minutes ago
 Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of S ..

Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for Se ..

NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September

2 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders ..

IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11

2 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

14 minutes ago
 16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

14 minutes ago
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

6 minutes ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

6 minutes ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

14 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

14 minutes ago
 Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

14 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness g ..

KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan