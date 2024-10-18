Open Menu

Khushal Khan Khattak University, Stanley Pharmaceutical Sign MoU

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKKUK) and Stanley Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. Peshawar here Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to strengthen academic-industry collaboration and foster innovation in the pharmaceutical sector

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Naseer Ud Din, Vice Chancellor KKKUK, and Zia Muhammad, Managing Director Stanley Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. Peshawar, in the presence of Registrar Dr Ghani Ur Rehman,Dr Nazeer Ur Rehman and Dr Zubair Khattak.

In a statement, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the significance of the MoU and its benefits for students.

This partnership will provide students and faculty opportunities for joint research projects, internships, and industry-based learning experiences.

By bridging the gap between academia and industry, the MoU seeks to equip students with the practical skills and knowledge needed to excel in the pharmaceutical field.

Managing Director Stanley Pharmaceutical added that MoU is expected to contribute to the development of a skilled workforce in the pharmaceutical sector and promote innovation and research in the field.

