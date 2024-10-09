Khushal Khattak University Grants Affiliation To Multiple Colleges
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak granted affiliation to multiple colleges during 7th meeting of its affiliation committee on Wednesday.
The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Naseer Ud Din, and attended by members of the committee included Registrar Dr. Ghani ur Rehman, Dr. Fazal Hadi (Director Colleges), Dr. Umar Ali Khan (DG Commerce KP), Dr. Fasih ur Rehman (Director Academics & Research), Dr. Abdul Hakim Shah, Dr. Shad Muhammad, Muhammad Rahim, Dr. Muhammad Anwer, Mukhtar Ahmad, and Sahibzada.
The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss and decide on the affiliation of GPGC Karak, GDC Latamber, GDC Ahmed Abad, and GGDC Sabir Abad for various Bachelor of Science (BS) programs.
After deliberation and evaluation of the colleges' academic standards, infrastructure, and faculty qualifications, the affiliation committee granted affiliation to these institutions for the specified programs.
The development will provide students in the region with increased access to quality higher education opportunities. The affiliated colleges will now be able to offer BS programs under the umbrella of KKKU, benefiting from the university's resources, expertise, and academic standards.
The Vice Chancellor of KKKU expressed his satisfaction with the decision of the affiliation committee, emphasizing the university's commitment to expanding access to higher education and promoting academic excellence.
He also highlighted the importance of ensuring quality that affiliated colleges meet the rigorous standards set by the university.
APP/fam
