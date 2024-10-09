Open Menu

Khushal Khattak University Grants Affiliation To Multiple Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Khushal Khattak university grants affiliation to multiple colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak granted affiliation to multiple colleges during 7th meeting of its affiliation committee on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Naseer Ud Din, and attended by members of the committee included Registrar Dr. Ghani ur Rehman, Dr. Fazal Hadi (Director Colleges), Dr. Umar Ali Khan (DG Commerce KP), Dr. Fasih ur Rehman (Director Academics & Research), Dr. Abdul Hakim Shah, Dr. Shad Muhammad, Muhammad Rahim, Dr. Muhammad Anwer, Mukhtar Ahmad, and Sahibzada.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss and decide on the affiliation of GPGC Karak, GDC Latamber, GDC Ahmed Abad, and GGDC Sabir Abad for various Bachelor of Science (BS) programs.

After deliberation and evaluation of the colleges' academic standards, infrastructure, and faculty qualifications, the affiliation committee granted affiliation to these institutions for the specified programs.

The development will provide students in the region with increased access to quality higher education opportunities. The affiliated colleges will now be able to offer BS programs under the umbrella of KKKU, benefiting from the university's resources, expertise, and academic standards.

The Vice Chancellor of KKKU expressed his satisfaction with the decision of the affiliation committee, emphasizing the university's commitment to expanding access to higher education and promoting academic excellence.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring quality that affiliated colleges meet the rigorous standards set by the university.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Karak Commerce From

Recent Stories

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

2 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

2 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

3 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

4 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

4 hours ago
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

4 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

4 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

5 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

5 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan