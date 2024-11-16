- Home
- Pakistan
- Khushal Khattak University inaugurates energy center academic block, hosts international conference
Khushal Khattak University Inaugurates Energy Center Academic Block, Hosts International Conference
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 06:41 PM
KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A state-of-the-art energy center academic block was inaugurated at Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKKUK) here Saturday.
The University also hosted the second day of an international conference held in collaboration with KUST University and ILMIAT Foundation on that auspicious occasion.
Earlier, Vice Chanceller of KKKUK Prof Dr Naseer Ud Din extended a warm welcome to all participants including the Chief Guest Meena Khan Afridi, Minister for Higher Education, Major Sajjad Barakwal, Minister for Agriculture and Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak.
Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khursheed Khattak, Registrar KKKUK Dr Ghani Ur Rehman, heads of all academic and administrative departments from Karak and Kohat university attended.
Addressing on the occasion, the vice chancellor highlighted the University’s commitment to academic excellence and research.
He said that it was an immense pleasure to see diverse groups of faculty, scholars, and administrative staff from KKKUK and Kohat University that get together today.
Minister Meena Khan said that the government has prioritized youth development in the fields of education, research and science and technology.
The minister lauded the efforts on the part of KKKUK is a testament to dedication to energy research and education.
The facility would provide a conducive environment for students and faculty to undertake cutting-edge research and contribute to sustainable energy solutions.
The participants engaged an insightful discussions, presented research papers on various social science topics, and participated in panel discussions to explore innovative solutions for Pakistan's social challenges.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agri dept launches wheat campaign22 seconds ago
-
Bilawal stresses unity through respect, compassion25 seconds ago
-
Chief Secretary chairs important meeting on polio eradication28 seconds ago
-
Punjab CM condemns terror attack in Qalat31 seconds ago
-
Lahore ranks second most polluted city in world34 seconds ago
-
Minister visits Gurdwara Sacha Soda37 seconds ago
-
We have capable officers: Governor Tessori49 seconds ago
-
Over Rs2 billion spent on police welfare in 10 months: IG52 seconds ago
-
Taxing tobacco vital to reduce consumption, saving lives: Experts55 seconds ago
-
Zero tolerance should be adopted against violation of smog SOPs: Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Bus terminals washed to reduce smog impact1 minute ago
-
Women Development Dept ensures violence-free society for women: Qurat ul Ain Shah1 minute ago