Khushal Khattak University inaugurates energy center academic block, hosts international conference

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A state-of-the-art energy center academic block was inaugurated at Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKKUK) here Saturday.

The University also hosted the second day of an international conference held in collaboration with KUST University and ILMIAT Foundation on that auspicious occasion.

Earlier, Vice Chanceller of KKKUK Prof Dr Naseer Ud Din extended a warm welcome to all participants including the Chief Guest Meena Khan Afridi, Minister for Higher Education, Major Sajjad Barakwal, Minister for Agriculture and Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khursheed Khattak, Registrar KKKUK Dr Ghani Ur Rehman, heads of all academic and administrative departments from Karak and Kohat university attended.

Addressing on the occasion, the vice chancellor highlighted the University’s commitment to academic excellence and research.

He said that it was an immense pleasure to see diverse groups of faculty, scholars, and administrative staff from KKKUK and Kohat University that get together today.

Minister Meena Khan said that the government has prioritized youth development in the fields of education, research and science and technology.

The minister lauded the efforts on the part of KKKUK is a testament to dedication to energy research and education.

The facility would provide a conducive environment for students and faculty to undertake cutting-edge research and contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

The participants engaged an insightful discussions, presented research papers on various social science topics, and participated in panel discussions to explore innovative solutions for Pakistan's social challenges.