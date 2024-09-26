Khushal Khattak university organizes seminar on SAR report writing, online publication verification

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Directorate of Quality Assurance Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak on Thursday organized seminar to enhance the skills of faculty members in writing effective Self-Assessment Reports (SARs) and verifying online publications.

Dr. Muhammad Asghar Khan, Assistant Director of Quality Assurance, International Islamic University was the resource person for the seminar, said a press release.

The University Registrar, Dr. Ghani Rahman, program team members from all academic departments and affiliated colleges also participated.

The Registrar appreciated the performance of the Directorate of Quality Assurance and expressed confidence that the seminar would greatly assist program team members in verifying online research papers and crafting effective SARs.

The resource person, Dr. Muhammad Asghar Khan, emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen collaborations between universities and colleges and to align universities with the quality assurance policies of the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

He provided a detailed explanation of online paper verification, SAR preparation, and strategies to avoid predatory journals.

He further highlighted that improving the teaching and governance systems of higher education institutions is a cornerstone of achieving educational excellence.

A comprehensive presentation on the quality assurance procedures mandated by the HEC and HED for universities and colleges were given.

Earlier in his address, Dr. Muhammad Anwar, Director of Quality Assurance at Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, extended a warm welcome to all team members and the resource person.

Dr. Nasir Iqbal, Deputy Director of Quality Assurance provided a detailed overview of the university's Quality Assurance Directorate.

APP/fam