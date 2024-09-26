Open Menu

Khushal Khattak University Organizes Seminar On SAR Report Writing, Online Publication Verification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Khushal Khattak university organizes seminar on SAR report writing, online publication verification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Directorate of Quality Assurance Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak on Thursday organized seminar to enhance the skills of faculty members in writing effective Self-Assessment Reports (SARs) and verifying online publications.

Dr. Muhammad Asghar Khan, Assistant Director of Quality Assurance,  International Islamic University was the resource person for the seminar, said a press release.

The University Registrar, Dr. Ghani Rahman,  program team members from all academic departments and affiliated colleges also participated.

The Registrar appreciated the performance of the Directorate of Quality Assurance and expressed confidence that the seminar would greatly assist program team members in verifying online research papers and crafting effective SARs.

The resource person, Dr. Muhammad Asghar Khan, emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen collaborations between universities and colleges and to align universities with the quality assurance policies of the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

 

He provided a detailed explanation of online paper verification, SAR preparation, and strategies to avoid predatory journals.

He further highlighted that improving the teaching and governance systems of higher education institutions is a cornerstone of achieving educational excellence. 

A comprehensive presentation on the quality assurance procedures mandated by the HEC and HED for universities and colleges were given.

Earlier in his address, Dr. Muhammad Anwar, Director of Quality Assurance at Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, extended a warm welcome to all team members and the resource person.

Dr. Nasir Iqbal, Deputy Director of Quality Assurance  provided a detailed overview of the university's Quality Assurance Directorate.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Asghar Khan Nasir Karak Saudi Arabia Riyals HEC International Islamic University All From Government

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 hour ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

2 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

4 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

4 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

4 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

9 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan