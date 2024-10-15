Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas

Khushal Khan Khattak University in collaboration with the District Health Office (DHO) conducted a comprehensive survey to identify dengue prone areas in the university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Khushal Khan Khattak University in collaboration with the District Health Office (DHO) conducted a comprehensive survey to identify dengue prone areas in the university.

The survey was led by Dr. Shad Muhammad, Provost, KKKUK, along with a team of experts from the university and DHO Karak. The team identified areas that are vulnerable to dengue outbreaks.

Dr. Shad Muhammad, Provost, KKKUK, emphasized said that the collaborative effort aims to prevent dengue outbreaks and ensure public health safety.

"We will continue to work together to address this critical issue."

"We appreciate KKKUK's support in identifying dengue prone areas. Our joint efforts will help mitigate the risk of dengue fever in the district."District Health Officer, Karak, added,

KKKUK and DHO Karak plan to conduct regular monitoring and surveillance to prevent dengue outbreaks. The university will also organize awareness campaigns and workshops to educate the community on dengue prevention measures.