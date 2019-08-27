Khushali survey to starts in Multan from Sept 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khushali Survey aimed at registering people, who are living below the poverty line, would be launched here from Sept 1.

Those registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be awarded 'Sehat Sahulat Cards', and offered facilities in health, education sectors, also opening door for their employment.

Divisional head Operations of the programme, Muhammad Arshad, said this while giving briefing to Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Hamza Salick on Tuesday.

Over 300 employees were hired to complete the task.

He said the survey was already continuing in Kashmir, Gilgit, etc. Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari have been included in addition to district Multan for the survey.

Hamza Salick said the district administration would fully cooperate with members of Khushali survey. He asked the surveyors to contact with elected representatives as well for creating awareness among masses about importance of the program.