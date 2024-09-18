Khushall Khattak University announces schedule for MS, PhD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak has announced schedule of tests to be conducted for MS , M.Phil and Ph.D. admission programs.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Academic and Research, Dr.

Fasih ur Rahman, the admission tests for MS, M.Phil and Ph.D. programs will be held in the university premises on Tuesday, September 24.

All those candidates who have not yet registered for the test, they will be facilitated to registered themselves on the spot.

The registration fee for test admission has been fixed at Rs.1000.

