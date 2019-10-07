UrduPoint.com
Khushbakht Nominated As New Senate Body Chairperson

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Senator Khushbakht Shujat has been nominated as Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination chairperson on Monday.

She was nominated in the Senate Standing Committee meeting body which was held here to elect its chairperson as contemplated by Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

The rule 175 (1) of the said rules requires that the chairperson of each committee will be elected by the committee from amongst its members.

Earlier, interested candidates had been asked to submit their nominations in the office of the additional secretary (committees) as per procedure laid down.

She thanked her nomination and assured to play active and responsible role as chairperson of the committee.

