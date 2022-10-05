UrduPoint.com

Khusheed Shah Reviews Progress On K-IV Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Khusheed Shah reviews progress on K-IV Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah visited project office of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV Project, and reviewed progress on the project.

The minister was accompanied by Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), said a press release here.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said K-IV is an important project to help address the issue of water shortage in the cosmopolitan city of Karachi. Therefore, the federal government is keen to complete this project in the shortest possible time, he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the measures taken by the project management, he said that the Ministry of Water Resources will fully support WAPDA for completion of the project.

Earlier, the project director made a detailed presentation to the federal minister about progress on K-IV Project. He was briefed that the project was being executed through eight different contracts. Phase-I of K-IV Project was scheduled for completion in March 2024. Prompt release of funds was essential for completion of the project as per the schedule.

K-IV Project envisages supply of 650 million gallon water per day (MGD) to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake. WAPDA has been entrusted by the federal government to construct Phase-I of the project, which will provide 260 MGD water to Karachi.

