Khushhali Survey From 15th To List More Deserving People

Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:12 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Khushhali survey will be launched in Rajanpur district from Sep 15 to list more people and families as beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) that would also make them entitled to get Sehat Sahoolat cards.

BISP District Head (Operations) Arshad Bukhari said 200 people had been hired to conduct the survey and those finding place in the BISP list would also be entitled to avail Waseela-e-Rozgar, Waseela-e-Haq and Waseelam-e-Taleem programmes.

Bukhari said South Punjab cluster comprised Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions while Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore division would form the upper Punjab cluster for the purpose of survey.

He said the last survey was held in 2011 and the fresh survey would update the list of beneficiaries to benefit more people living under poverty line.

The information collected would be provided to the BISP to update its record, he said, adding Android technology would be employed to fill in forms online and Global Positioning System (GPS) would also be employed for location.

Teams will move from door to door in union councils and information would be collected on individual basis instead of a family.

Bukhari appealed people to provide correct information to the survey teams so that correct data was complied for flawless planning to facilitate the impoverished. He added that the survey would be conducted free of charge.

