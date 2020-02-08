Khushim Sahiba wins 4th gold in Malam Jaba International Skiing Cup

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Khushim Sahiba bagged the 4th consecutive gold as the curtains were drawn on the Malam Jabba Ski events on Saturday.

After winning the gold in Women's Slalom category of 4th Chief of the Air Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup last day, she also won the Slalom race of 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup.

Her country mate Umama Wali clinched the silver medal wherein, Nazima Khair Zad from Afghanistan won the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, in Men's event, Ukrainian Vitalii Aib remained invincible in Slalom races and clinched the gold medal.

Local sensation Muhammad Karim put up a stiff fight to bag the silver. Ukrainian Nazariy Petruk finished third and won the bronze medal.

A total of 36 international skiers from across the world participated in these events. Under the auspices of Pakistan Air Force, Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan is eagerly striving to promote winter sports in the country. Holding such events would not only promote winter sports in the country but also help in boosting the tourism industry of Pakistan.