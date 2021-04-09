Khushro Bakhtiar, his family members face FIA inquiry over alleged connivance with Sugar mafia  

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday launched probe into two sugar mills in which federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar and his family members had shares, the sources said.

An official seeking anonymity told UrduPoint that probe against these two mills was launched after manipulators [Satta mafia] surfaced.

According to the officials, FIA had sent notices to the heads of accounts and sales of these mills. The agency in its notices accused management of the above said two mills that they were involved with “Satta-mafia”. It alleged that the managements of both mills had also role in increasing sugar prices dishonestly and fraudulently through a clandestine network which was cheating and defrauding the consumers.

The agency sought actual record of the sugar stocks, total production capacity, total sugar sold in 2020-21, details of all commissions agents, forward-booking procedure, in and outward remittances, list of bank accounts etc.

Khusru Bakhtiar is already facing inquiry before NAB for allegedly accumulating assets worth billions as a public office-holder. He was accused of developing assets during his tenure as chairman of the Rahim Yar Khan district council and as a federal minister.

A petition against the minister for having assets beyond known means of sources is also pending adjudication before the LHC.

Earlier this week, Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen secured bail from the local courts after they were booked over charges of defrauding and cheating and also sending heavy amount abroad through money laundering. However, Mr. Tareen rejected the allegations and expressed annoyance over being pushed as a friend of PM Khan and member of ruling PTI.