ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him about the capacity of producing fertilizer in the country.

Besides, he briefed the prime minister in detail about the measures taken by the Ministry of Industries and Production for the facilitation of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector as well as the export industry.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress of ongoing development projects in South Punjab and the positive effects of the steps taken by the government for farmers.