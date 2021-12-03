UrduPoint.com

Khusro Bakhtiar Briefs PM About Country's Fertilizer Production Capacity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertilizer production capacity

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him about the capacity of producing fertilizer in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him about the capacity of producing fertilizer in the country.

Besides, he briefed the prime minister in detail about the measures taken by the Ministry of Industries and Production for the facilitation of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector as well as the export industry.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress of ongoing development projects in South Punjab and the positive effects of the steps taken by the government for farmers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Progress Government Industry

Recent Stories

National Assembly commemorates International Day f ..

National Assembly commemorates International Day for PWDs

5 minutes ago
 SU announces applicants' interviews for Sindh Endo ..

SU announces applicants' interviews for Sindh Endowment Scholarships

5 minutes ago
 US, Russia Close to Deal on Granting Visas to US E ..

US, Russia Close to Deal on Granting Visas to US Embassy Staff in Moscow - Repor ..

6 minutes ago
 Nazarbayev Says Kazakhstan Will Build Nuclear Powe ..

Nazarbayev Says Kazakhstan Will Build Nuclear Power Plant; Needs to Choose Contr ..

6 minutes ago
 3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on Punjab University incident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.