Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Nawab of Bahawalpur's son Nawab Bahawal Abbasi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed the matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Nawab of Bahawalpur's son Nawab Bahawal Abbasi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

The CM welcomed Nawab Bahawal Abbasi to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that it would further strengthen PTI in Bahawalpur. The PTI, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was the most popular party in Pakistan and Bahawalpur was a stronghold of PTI, he asserted.

The chief minister said that New Pakistan National Health Card had provided free treatment facilities to Bahawalpuriites as the PTI was committed to addressing the deprivations of south Punjab. South Punjab and other less-developed areas of the province had been given priority in the development programme, he added.

Nawab Bahawal Abbasi reposed his full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khanand CM Usman Buzdar, adding that the PTI was a genuine representative of the masses and thecommitment to public service would be fulfilled through PTI platform.