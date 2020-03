Khusro Bakhtiar, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Attaullah Esakhelvi call on PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security Makhdoom Khurso Bakhtiar and Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

Renowned singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi also called on the Prime Minister here at the PMOffice.