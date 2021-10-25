Khusro Bakhtyar arrives Dubai to lead Pakistan delegation at Sixth Ministerial-Level ADD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar arrived Dubai on Monday to lead the Pakistani delegation at the Sixth Ministerial-Level Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD).

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, Minister Khusro Bakhtyar will accept the chairmanship handing over to Islamic Republic of Pakistan during ceremony which will take place on 27th October, 2021 (Wednesday), said a press release issued here.

For the first time, Pakistan has been awarded the Chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years i.e. 2022-2023 due to the efforts of Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development.

Amidst ADD summit, the Minister will lead Pakistani delegation at the sidelines meetings with Ministers of the prominent state members followed by the tour to Dubai Expo 2020.

During the visit, the Minister will also meet with group of trader and investors based in UAE to expand the joint ventures in industrial sector in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that as a state-led Regional Consultative Process (RCP), the ADD aims to enable safe, orderly and regular labor migration in some of the world's largest temporary labor migration corridors.

Through multi-lateral dialogue and cooperation on the joint development of labor mobility-related programming, implementation, and reporting, the ADD helps to ensure that Member States develop partnerships for adopting best practices, and are in a position to learn from one another's experience.

Civil society has been invited to contribute to the dialogue and in recent years to partner in realization of some of the programme areas.

The ADD was established in 2008 as a forum for dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries of labor origin and destination.

The ADD consists of the twelve Member States of the Colombo Process (CP) and six Gulf countries of destination as well as Malaysia. Pakistan started participating in the consultations of ADD from 2016.