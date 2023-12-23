Open Menu

Khuwaja Appointed As Vice Chairman Of Sindhi Adabi Board

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2023 | 09:39 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeeduz Zaman alias Atif has notified Dr Kareem Ahmed Khuwaja as the Board’s Vice Chairman.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Khuwaja had been elevated from the position of a Member of the Board of Governors.

The Chairman expressed hope that Khuwaja would play an important role in securing approval of the PC-1 of multi-billion rupees development and publishing projects being planned by the board.

He would also represent the board in the literary activities taking place across the province.

