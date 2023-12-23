Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board

The Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeeduz Zaman alias Atif has notified Dr Kareem Ahmed Khuwaja as the Board’s Vice Chairman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeeduz Zaman alias Atif has notified Dr Kareem Ahmed Khuwaja as the Board’s Vice Chairman.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Khuwaja had been elevated from the position of a Member of the Board of Governors.

The Chairman expressed hope that Khuwaja would play an important role in securing approval of the PC-1 of multi-billion rupees development and publishing projects being planned by the board.

He would also represent the board in the literary activities taking place across the province.