Khuwaja Appointed As Vice Chairman Of Sindhi Adabi Board
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2023 | 09:39 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeeduz Zaman alias Atif has notified Dr Kareem Ahmed Khuwaja as the Board’s Vice Chairman.
According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Khuwaja had been elevated from the position of a Member of the Board of Governors.
The Chairman expressed hope that Khuwaja would play an important role in securing approval of the PC-1 of multi-billion rupees development and publishing projects being planned by the board.
He would also represent the board in the literary activities taking place across the province.