Khuzdar bus crash kills 18, leaves 30 others injured

The latest reports say that the passenger bus turned turtle due to over-speeding, leaving 18 people dead on the spot in Khuzdar area of Balochistan.

KHUZDAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2021) At least 18 people were killed and over 30 injured afater a passenger bus crashed in Khuzdra area on Friday.

Teh coach was traveling was traveling from Wadh to Dadu when it met with an accident in Khuzdar district of Balochistan. According to the reports, 15 people died on the spot.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where three more passengers scummbed to their injuries.

Rescue and Levies personnel reached the spot as they came to know about the accident and started rescue operation.

The doctors said that condition of some injured was critical. The coach met the accident due to over-speeding.