Open Menu

Khuzdar Incident Is An Inhumane Act Of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri

Tariq Mehmood Ghouri, Secretary Information of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Human Rights Cell, has strongly condemned the tragic attack on a bus belonging to the Army Public School in Khuzdar. He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, describing it as an assault on humanity and a heinous act of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Tariq Mehmood Ghouri, Secretary Information of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Human Rights Cell, has strongly condemned the tragic attack on a bus belonging to the Army Public School in Khuzdar. He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, describing it as an assault on humanity and a heinous act of terrorism.

The martyrdom of three innocent students and the injury of dozens more has sent shockwaves of grief across the nation. “Targeting school children is an extremely brutal and unforgivable crime,”said in a statement issued here on Friday .

“This incident cannot weaken our resolve.

It is a cowardly act, orchestrated by terrorist groups operating under Indian patronage,” Ghouri claimed.

Expressing heartfelt solidarity with the families of the martyred children, he described the attack as a clear act of hostility against the nation. He emphasized that the armed forces of Pakistan and the entire nation are united against such enemy elements.

“We will never forget our martyrs, and those shedding the blood of innocents at the behest of the enemy will be held accountable for their heinous crimes,” he added.

He prayed that Allah elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience and strength to the bereaved families.

Recent Stories

Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; ..

Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri

2 minutes ago
 Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem ..

Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan

2 minutes ago
 National Media Office oganises key roundtable for ..

National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'

23 minutes ago
 India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tens ..

India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

20 minutes ago
 Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered

Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered

20 minutes ago
 UAF opens postgraduate admissions

UAF opens postgraduate admissions

25 minutes ago
Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case

Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to organize Thanksgiving ..

Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to organize Thanksgiving Event

25 minutes ago
 Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyr ..

Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyrs of Khuzdar tragedy

25 minutes ago
 Gaza enduring ‘cruelest phase’ of Israel’s w ..

Gaza enduring ‘cruelest phase’ of Israel’s war and blockade, UN chief says

25 minutes ago
 Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-e ..

Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination

34 minutes ago
 Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a procl ..

Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan