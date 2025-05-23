Khuzdar Incident Is An Inhumane Act Of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Tariq Mehmood Ghouri, Secretary Information of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Human Rights Cell, has strongly condemned the tragic attack on a bus belonging to the Army Public School in Khuzdar. He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, describing it as an assault on humanity and a heinous act of terrorism
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Tariq Mehmood Ghouri, Secretary Information of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Human Rights Cell, has strongly condemned the tragic attack on a bus belonging to the Army Public School in Khuzdar. He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, describing it as an assault on humanity and a heinous act of terrorism.
The martyrdom of three innocent students and the injury of dozens more has sent shockwaves of grief across the nation. “Targeting school children is an extremely brutal and unforgivable crime,”said in a statement issued here on Friday .
“This incident cannot weaken our resolve.
It is a cowardly act, orchestrated by terrorist groups operating under Indian patronage,” Ghouri claimed.
Expressing heartfelt solidarity with the families of the martyred children, he described the attack as a clear act of hostility against the nation. He emphasized that the armed forces of Pakistan and the entire nation are united against such enemy elements.
“We will never forget our martyrs, and those shedding the blood of innocents at the behest of the enemy will be held accountable for their heinous crimes,” he added.
He prayed that Allah elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience and strength to the bereaved families.
