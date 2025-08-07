Khuzdar: Police Held Drug Smuggler With 10 Kg Narcotics
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Police arrested an alleged smuggler and recovered 10 kg narcotics of sheesha (ice) from his possession in Khuzdar Wednesday.
SHO Khuzdar City Abdullah Pandrani Khuzdar Police said that acting on a tip off, a police team led by him and a checked a suspected vehicle and recovered 10 kg narcotics from the vehicle and apprehended an alleged smugglers.
He said that an alleged accused informed that these narcotics would be smuggled to Karachi from Quetta.
The SHO said that action is being taken against drug smugglers in order to save new generation of future from curse of narcotics.
A case has been registered against the accused and action has been initiated.
He said that on the special directive of IG Balochistan, DIG Kalat Range Abdul Hameed Khosa and SSP Khuzdar Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, an anti-narcotics team has been formed, which is taking action all the time.
On this occasion, SSP Khuzdar awarded certificates and cash prizes to SHO Khuzdar City, CIA In-charge and their team for taking the best action and congratulated them with appreciation that taking action against drug dealers despite security concerns in the month of Independence is commendable.
