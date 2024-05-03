Khuzdar Press Club President Among Three Dead In Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Senior journalist and Khuzdar press club president Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal and two others died in blast occurred in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, police said on Friday
The police officials said blast targeted the vehicle of Khuzdar press club president Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal when he was way home.
The blast resulted in the instant death of Maulana Muhammad Siddique and left seven others injured. Of them two injured succumbed to injuries.
The injured have been shifted to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital for medical aid.
Further probe is underway
APP/ask
