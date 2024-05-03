Open Menu

Khuzdar Press Club President Dies, Several Injured In Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Khuzdar press club president dies, several injured in blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A senior journalist and Khuzdar press club president Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal killed and several others injured after a powerful blast occurred in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Friday afternoon.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that blast targeted the vehicle of Khuzdar Press Club president Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal, private news channels reported.

Police officials said that as a result of the blast Maulana Muhammad Siddique died on the spot leaving nine others

injured.

Moreover, the nine injured have been shifted to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital and further investigation is underway.

