Khuzdar-Shahdadkot Section Of M-8 Nearly Accomplished

Fri 28th February 2020

Khuzdar-Shahdadkot section of M-8 nearly accomplished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :About 213 km Khuzdar-Shahdadkot Section of Gwadar-Rattodero Motorway has nearly been completed and would likely to become fully functional soon.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Friday that its 188 Km section has been accomplished and already open for traffic and people of Baluchistan and Sindh are benefiting by transportation of vegetables and by generating other business.

He said that about 83 per cent physical progress has been achieved on M-8 Section-IV, Package-III has been achieved.

He said that cause of delay was non availability of funds The M-8 project is also known as the Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway. The project is divided into two sections; the first from Gwadar to Khuzdar, and the second from Khuzdar to Ratodero.

