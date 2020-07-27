UrduPoint.com
Khuzdar Technical Training Center Essential For Enhancing Skills Of Youth: Jaffar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:21 PM

Director of Labor and Manpower Training Balochistan Mushtaq Jaffer on Monday said Khuzdar Technical Training Center (TTC) is significant training center and several people had been gotten latest training under TTC who were presetting their serving across the country in better way

He expressed these views while addressing on the occasion of his visit to the Technical Training Center (TTC) Khuzdar. Where he also inspected various departments of TTC Khuzdar and met its Principal Ghulam Mustafa Sumalani and staff.

The principal also briefed him about various departments, the provision of training to people, and important issues.

Director of Labor and Manpower Training Balochistan Mushtaq Jaffer said that the provincial government was making serious efforts to develop the training center as modern requirements in order to enhance skills of youth according to need of hours so that they would utilize their abilities for the betterment of the country and province.

He said that Khuzdar Technical Training Center has kept status of the main center for training center that it is producing a large number of skilled people and a large consignment is training the youth in this regard.

He said in this context, The Khuzdar TTC was being focused by the provincial government to progress the department for the provision of maximum youth of province so that they would be able to start their own business and stand on their feet in the future.

The official said I am very satisfied that a large number of people are being become skilled persons through this training center which is positive sign of the country and province.

