Khwaja Asif Condemns Police Raid At Nasira Javed's Residence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday condemned the police raid at the residence of Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, the daughter-in-law of National Poet Allama Iqbal, in search of her son Senator Walid Iqbal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Responding to a point of order raised by Dr Fehmida Mirza in the National Assembly, he said he personally apologized to the family of Allama Iqbal for excesses, if any, committed by the police.

Khawaja Asif alleged that the PTI's men had martyred an unarmed police constable. The politics of violence was equally condemnable. The nascent politicians had polluted the country's political environment, he added.

The minister said he was perturbed while witnessing a veteran politician like Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inciting the public to resort to violence. The arrests of political workers could be justified to stop violent protests.

He urged the participants of PTI's long march to remain peaceful, which was their right but they should avoid attacking the state institutions.

Recalling raids at the houses of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders as well as the Parliament Lodges, he said all such excesses must be condemned across the board.

He said those who would challenge the writ of state would not be spared.

