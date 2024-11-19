Khwaja Asif, Governor Tessori Visit Ppavilions, Stalls In IDEAS 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence and Defence Production Khwaja Muhammad Asif along with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited different Pavilions and stalls established by participating companies in the 12th edition of Internation Defence Exhibition (IDEAS-2024) at the Expo Centre on Tuesday.
Earlier, Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif formally inaugurated the International Exhibition organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).
Federal Minister Khwaja, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and others visited different Pavilions established in the Exhibition.
They visited the stalls of the Master Oil Booth and Precision Engineering Complex where concerned officials briefed them about the defence equipment.
Recent Stories
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP sets Dec 3 deadline to end Sheikupura by-poll drive, warns of legal consequences to violators3 minutes ago
-
Artificial price hike to be curbed with iron hand: DC3 minutes ago
-
Valuables burnt in house fire3 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme3 minutes ago
-
Pak, Germany agree to strengthen collaboration in renewable energy3 minutes ago
-
Two injured in gas cylinder blast3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders steps to check tobacco use at public places3 minutes ago
-
SCP dismisses petition challenging extension of COAS tenure3 minutes ago
-
36 shops sealed over time violation13 minutes ago
-
DPO, DC hold open court13 minutes ago
-
PTI's agitation politics: A threat to democracy, economic development13 minutes ago
-
Man held for hoax call23 minutes ago