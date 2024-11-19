Khwaja Asif, Governor Tessori visit Ppavilions, stalls in IDEAS 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence and Defence Production Khwaja Muhammad Asif along with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited different Pavilions and stalls established by participating companies in the 12th edition of Internation Defence Exhibition (IDEAS-2024) at the Expo Centre on Tuesday.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif formally inaugurated the International Exhibition organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).

Federal Minister Khwaja, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and others visited different Pavilions established in the Exhibition.

They visited the stalls of the Master Oil Booth and Precision Engineering Complex where concerned officials briefed them about the defence equipment.