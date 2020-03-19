UrduPoint.com
Khwaja Brothers Released From Camp Jail

Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders -- Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique -- were released from Camp Jail here on Thursday.

Earlier, an accountability court had issued their release orders against two surety bonds of three million rupees each.

Lawyers for the Khwaja brothers submitted the surety bonds, and the court issued the release orders.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Khwaja brothers in Paragon Housing scheme corruption reference on Tuesday.

