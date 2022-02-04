Khwaja Ghreeb Nawaz Tasawwaf Conference held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Auqaf Department Punjab organised 'Khwaja Ghareeb Nawaz Tasawwaf Conference' here on Friday in connection with the 810th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri in India.

A spokesperson for the department said that Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan presided over the conference while Director General Tahir Raza Bukhari, Khatib Ramzan Sialvi, Sajid Mir, Sheikh Afzal and the Auqaf officers attended it.

Speakers threw light on the life, spirituality and mysticism of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri.

The minister said that Sufis had laid the foundations of a tolerant welfare society in the Subcontinent. He said that in order to promote harmony and inter-religious dialogue and root out extremism and terrorism, all Muslims should follow the teachings of Sufi saints like Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.