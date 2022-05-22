UrduPoint.com

Khwaja Nizam Joins PML-N

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Khwaja Nizam joins PML-N

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Khwaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood, a prominent political personality and former assembly member from Dera Ghazi Khan, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and announced joining the PML-N, along with his followers.

Khwaja Nizam also expressed complete confidence in the leadership of CM Hamza Shehbaz, who welcomed him on his joining the PML-N. The CM said that with the inclusion of Khwaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood, the party would become stronger in DG Khan.

Member Punjab Assembly Sardar Awais Leghari and others were also present.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dera Ghazi Khan From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

11 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

20 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.