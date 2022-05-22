Khwaja Nizam joins PML-N

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Khwaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood, a prominent political personality and former assembly member from Dera Ghazi Khan, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and announced joining the PML-N, along with his followers.

Khwaja Nizam also expressed complete confidence in the leadership of CM Hamza Shehbaz, who welcomed him on his joining the PML-N. The CM said that with the inclusion of Khwaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood, the party would become stronger in DG Khan.

Member Punjab Assembly Sardar Awais Leghari and others were also present.