Khwaja Saad Rafiq Says This Period Is Full Of Political Prisoners

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

Khwaja Saad Rafiq says this period is full of political prisoners

Khawaja Saad Rafiq says he defeated PM Imran Khan but he should tolerate his political rivals, adding that what they got by wasting their 16 months.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) PML-N leader and Member National Assembly Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that there was not even a single political prisoner during their government but this time was full of political prisoners.

He said he defeated Prime Minister Imran Khan during general elections of 2018 but he should tolerate his political opponents. He also strongly criticized NAB, saying that Pakistan and NAB could not go side by side.

However, the overall mandate of General Elections of 2018 was stolen, urging the citizens to play role to stop stealing of mandate.

“This revenge started from Nawaz Sharif and therefore this time is full of political prisoners,” said Khwaja Saad Rafiq while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

His brother former Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq was also present there.

They appeared on tv cameras after they were released from Kot Lakhpat Jail by the Supreme Court orders in Ashiyana Housing Scheme scam.

He said that all those who stole the mandate should think that whether Pakistan was going a ahead or was fall back. He said NAB law must be abolished as it was against the democracy and democratic forces.

“What did you get by wasting our 16 months of time?,” questioned Saad Rafiq, saying that the government did nothing instead of inaugurating the projects started by the PML-N. He said they faced the jail but the NAB officials could not establish the case.

