Khwariji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran among two killed in Swat IBO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Saturday killed two khwariji terrorists among ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Charbagh, Swat district.

The Khwariji ring leader among two got eliminated after an intense fire exchange while one khwarji was apprehended in injured condition, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Khwariji Atta Ullah alias Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on September 22.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwariji found in the area as security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.