Khwariji Ring Leader Atta Ullah Alias Mehran Among Two Killed In Swat IBO
Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Saturday killed two khwariji terrorists among ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Charbagh, Swat district.
The Khwariji ring leader among two got eliminated after an intense fire exchange while one khwarji was apprehended in injured condition, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
Khwariji Atta Ullah alias Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on September 22.
"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwariji found in the area as security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Farooq assumes charge as DC Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Teachers of private schools facing financial issues2 minutes ago
-
Lt Colonel among five soldiers embrace martyrdom, six khwarij terrorists killed in Spinwam2 minutes ago
-
Cultural festival to be held in Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to officers, soldiers martyred in Waziristan12 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests 18 terrorists in 134 IBOs across Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Students urged to acquire AI knowledge to explore economic opportunities22 minutes ago
-
Indian foreign minister’s participation in SCO summit a positive sign for bilateral relations: Irf ..42 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conduct operations1 hour ago
-
Governor Sindh pays homage to soldiers martyred in North Waziristan1 hour ago
-
17 vehicles seized, 14 fined Rs 140,000 for causing smog1 hour ago
-
Private schools' teaching staff suffer sharp decline in salaries1 hour ago