Open Menu

Khwariji Ring Leader Atta Ullah Alias Mehran Among Two Killed In Swat IBO

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Khwariji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran among two killed in Swat IBO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Saturday killed two khwariji terrorists among ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Charbagh, Swat district.

The Khwariji ring leader among two got eliminated after an intense fire exchange while one khwarji was apprehended in injured condition, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Khwariji Atta Ullah alias Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on September 22.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwariji found in the area as security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Swat ISPR Vehicle Charbagh September From

Recent Stories

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

3 hours ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

9 hours ago
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

18 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

18 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

18 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

18 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan