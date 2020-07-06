UrduPoint.com
Khyber Admin Launches Crackdown Against Hoarders, Price Hikers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

The District Administration Khyber on Monday launched crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and fined four shopkeepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Administration Khyber on Monday launched crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and fined four shopkeepers.

On directions of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Muhammad Imran Khan carried out detailed inspection of Landi Kotal bazzar and checked prices of food and essential commodities.

He also examined prices of flour, meat, fruits, vegetables and general commodities and imposed fine against four shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying price lists.

