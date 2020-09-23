Khyber College of Dentistry appoints associate deans

Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) has appointed Associate Deans of Postgraduate Education, undergraduate education and Research

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) has appointed Associate Deans of Postgraduate Education, undergraduate education and Research.

The Dean Khyber College of Dentistry Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah issued the appointment orders of Prof Dr Hasham Khan as Associate Dean Undergraduate Education, Prof Dr Muslim Khan as Associate Dean Postgraduate Education and Prof Dr Sultan Zeb as Associate Dean Research Associate, said a press release issued by the KCD here on Wednesday.

After the appointment of a full time Dean Khyber College of Dentistry Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah by the BoG, KCD is progressing day by day. Due to his vast experience the Khyber College of Dentistry will become once again a center of excellence, it noted.

The postgraduate undergraduate training and research work would strengthen and patient care would improve.