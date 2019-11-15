Khyber DC for vacating illegally occupied buildings of schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A steering committee meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) held here Friday first time in newly merged district of Khyber at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir presided over the meeting which was attended by representatives of KP Education Department, Communication and Works Department and KP Independent Monitoring Unit besides other concerned officers.

The meeting was informed that buildings of most educational institutes in merged district Khyber were illegally occupied by owners of houses or other departments.

Taking notice of the situation, DC Khyber directed all assistant commissioners to immediate get such buildings vacated from illegal occupation and hand over to KP Education Department. He also directed to get Teacher's Colony situated in tehsil Jamrud vacated from irrelevant persons.

Meanwhile, KP IMU pointed out four proxy employees in education department over which the District Education Officer issued notices.

DC Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir lauded the efforts of Education Officer Jadoon Khan and expressed satisfaction over report of KP IMU.