UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber DC For Vacating Illegally Occupied Buildings Of Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Khyber DC for vacating illegally occupied buildings of schools

A steering committee meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) held here Friday first time in newly merged district of Khyber at Deputy Commissioner Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A steering committee meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) held here Friday first time in newly merged district of Khyber at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir presided over the meeting which was attended by representatives of KP Education Department, Communication and Works Department and KP Independent Monitoring Unit besides other concerned officers.

The meeting was informed that buildings of most educational institutes in merged district Khyber were illegally occupied by owners of houses or other departments.

Taking notice of the situation, DC Khyber directed all assistant commissioners to immediate get such buildings vacated from illegal occupation and hand over to KP Education Department. He also directed to get Teacher's Colony situated in tehsil Jamrud vacated from irrelevant persons.

Meanwhile, KP IMU pointed out four proxy employees in education department over which the District Education Officer issued notices.

DC Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir lauded the efforts of Education Officer Jadoon Khan and expressed satisfaction over report of KP IMU.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Jamrud Mehmood Aslam All From

Recent Stories

Roadside Bomb Kills 3 Civilians, Injures 3 in Afgh ..

4 minutes ago

Inspector General of Police (IGP) lauds police pe ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's RT state TV accuses Facebook of 'censorsh ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese swimmer Sun, facing lengthy ban, rejects d ..

1 minute ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

1 minute ago

Civil court issues stay order against granite mini ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.