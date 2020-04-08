Khyber DC inspects prices of daily use commodities in Landikotal

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, visited Landi Kotal bazaar and inspected prices of daily use commodities and ordered shopkeepers to avoid hoarding and price hike otherwise strict action would be taken against violators.

The deputy commissioner met with local elders and inquired about the prices and availability of daily use commodities including flour, rice, pulses, meat, vegetables, fruits and chicken in market.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Labdikotal, Muhammad Imran, the DC went around the main Landi Kotal bazaar and examined price lists at shops.

He said sufficient stock was available in market to cater people's needs in the wake of rise in coronavirus cases.

Wazir said coronavirus had been declared a pandemic worldwide and asked people to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus as notified by the government from time to time to defeat this virus.