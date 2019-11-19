UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Directorate Health Services Holds Programme On HIV, Hepatitis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Khyber directorate health services holds programme on HIV, hepatitis

The district administration Khyber directorate of health services on Tuesday started a programme pertaining to HIV, screening tests of hepatitis

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration Khyber directorate of health services on Tuesday started a programme pertaining to HIV, screening tests of hepatitis.

During the programme, people were informed about timely and early treatment of those diseases.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Aslam Pervaiz said timely screening tests of patients should be conducted in order to cure those deadly diseases at early stages.

He said screening tests camps would be held across the districts where people could undertake test and get registered.

Related Topics

Cure

Recent Stories

Kazakh carrier flags 737 MAX purchase in boost for ..

10 minutes ago

ICCI for reducing interest rate to single digit fo ..

10 minutes ago

Rupee-dollar exchange rate remains flat in interba ..

10 minutes ago

549 graduate with a promising future at NUST combi ..

35 minutes ago

2-Days workshop on ‘Youth Enterprise Development ..

39 minutes ago

10 vehicles impounded, tickets issued to 50 in Mul ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.