Khyber Directorate Health Services Holds Programme On HIV, Hepatitis
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:36 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration Khyber directorate of health services on Tuesday started a programme pertaining to HIV, screening tests of hepatitis.
During the programme, people were informed about timely and early treatment of those diseases.
Deputy Commissioner Khyber Aslam Pervaiz said timely screening tests of patients should be conducted in order to cure those deadly diseases at early stages.
He said screening tests camps would be held across the districts where people could undertake test and get registered.