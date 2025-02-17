Open Menu

Khyber District Administration Finalizes Ramazan Relief Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Khyber district administration finalizes Ramazan relief plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Ihsanullah, was held to discuss Ramazan arrangements. The meeting was attended Assistant Commissioners, District Food Controller, Tehsil Municipal Officers, and representatives from Agriculture, Livestock, and the Khyber Chamber of Commerce.

Key discussions focused on setting food prices, establishing complaint desks, ensuring smooth traffic, creating control rooms, and organizing community iftar arrangements. The district administration aims to provide maximum relief to the public during Ramadan.

Officials will monitor markets to enforce government-fixed prices, and special complaint desks will be set up. The Halal Food Authority and Livestock Department will test milk and meat quality to ensure safe food supplies.

The district administration has issued instructions to all relevant departments to ensure public relief during Ramazan.

