Khyber District Administration Sets Up Collection Points For Free Flour Distribution

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Khyber District Administration Sets Up Collection Points For Free Flour Distribution

The Khyber district administration has taken a commendable step in providing free flour to the public, setting up special collection points in tehsils across the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 )

The initiative aims to provide support to more than 168,000 families registered under the Benazir Income Support Program, who will be given 3 bags of 10 kg of flour each for free.

The distribution of free flour will commence from tomorrow, Wednesday, and will be closely monitored by district administration officers to ensure fair and transparent distribution. Only one eligible person from each household in the Khyber district will be able to collect the free flour on their original ID card.

To check their eligibility for the free flour, people can easily find out by sending their NIC card number to 8171 or by visiting the official website http://freeaata.kp.gov.pk. This move by the Khyber district administration is expected to provide relief to many households struggling to make ends meet, particularly during these difficult times.

The distribution of free flour is a step towards ensuring that no one in the Khyber district goes hungry and that every person has access to basic necessities during these challenging times.

More Stories From Pakistan

